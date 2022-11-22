Previewing the Seattle Seahawks

After they made the decision to trade Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson, it was thought the Seattle Seahawks were finally entering a rebuilding period.

What's happened instead is that the Seahawks are currently on track to make the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 11 seasons.

What's gone so right in order for this to happen? It starts with the play of former journeyman QB Geno Smith.

The veteran had been serving as primarily a backup for years, but received the chance to start on the Seahawks sans Wilson.

What Smith has proceeded to do is create an entirely new narrative surrounding his career and potentially even earned some down-ballot MVP voting.

He's benefitted from an offensive line that's played better than expected and weapons like wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Defensively, while this isn't the legion of boom we're talking about, the Seahawks have been playing better on that side of the ball in recent weeks.

In their last five games, they've allowed no more than 23 points, and that's with their biggest-named defensive player, Jamal Adams, having only played one game this season.

Even with us now being in the second-half of the season, there are still likely those who believe that the Seahawks eventually will fall off.

For now, though, this is a dangerous team, one that has done far and away better than the Las Vegas Raiders despite having arguably less talent on paper.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin