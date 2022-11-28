Recap From Raiders 40-34 Win

There's a lesson to be learned for the Las Vegas Raiders from their last two games, both of which were overtime wins.

It's that, especially when all else seems to be failing, it's normally best to get the ball in the hands of your playmakers and get out of the way.

That's what the Raiders learned last week when wide receiver Davante Adams scored a walk-off touchdown in overtime, and it should only be reinforced after running back Josh Jacobs did the same against the Seattle Seahawks.

That 86-yard winning run was the punctuation mark on a day full of offense by both teams in a 40-34 Raiders win.

It wasn't all perfect execution, as both teams combined for four turnovers, but that didn't take away from the offensive fireworks.

Jacobs finished with a career-high 229 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while quarterback Derek Carr threw for 295 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith dueled with Carr in kind, throwing for 328 yards and had two touchdowns himself.

He was also under threat from the Raiders pass rush for much of the day, with defensive end Maxx Crosby finishing with 1.5 sacks.

It was the rare time where it felt like anybody's game the whole way, though, but now the Raiders have room to breathe.

It's going to take a blazing finish to make fans forget at all about the missteps for the Raiders this year, but this now two-game win streak can be the first try in rebuilding some goodwill.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin