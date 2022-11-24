Skip to main content

Previewing the Seattle Seahawks Defense

A unit that bleed points early in the season, the Seattle Seahawks defense has tightened up in recent weeks

It's been some time since the Seattle Seahawks had a defense that was considered to be in the upper crust of the NFL. 

They've slid towards average to below average the last few years, and currently rank 22nd in points allowed. 

They allowed 27 or more points in four of five games to begin the season, but since has shown considerable improvement. 

The Seahawks haven't allowed more than 23 points in their last five games, with multiple games coming against fellow playoff contenders. 

One thing that's helped is turnovers, as the Seahawks have forced the fifth-most in the league. 

Rookie fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen has been a standout, being second in the NFL with five interceptions. 

Safety Ryan Neal has a top-10 grade at his position from Pro Football Focus, and fellow veteran safety Quandre Diggs has a history of making plays. 

Their defensive line is heavy on big run stuffers, and features one notable pass rusher in outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. 

Nwosu has received the most playing time in his career and already has a career-high seven sacks along with 35 total QB pressures. 

Overall, it's a young defense that has exploitable holes, but one that also has been cleaning up with those mistakes so far in the second half of the season. 

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't at a point where they can assume they have the outright advantage. 

