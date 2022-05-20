Raiders Set to Play Four Primetime Games During 2022 Campaign

SI Raider Maven breaks down the new primetime package deals for the 2022 season and how that affects the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s going to be an exciting yet busy season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Part of that will have to do with the fact that the Raiders are receiving four primetime games this season. The Silver and Black receive their first primetime game in Week 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The rest come on three consecutive weeks between Week 14 to 16.

The Week 14 primetime game is at the Los Angeles Rams on the new Thursday Night Football package on Amazon Prime Video. Playing at SoFi Stadium against Super Bowl LVI Champions and Matthew Stafford’s crew will only be tougher when it’s their home crowd.

Primetime games continue into Week 15 against the New England Patriots, the first and only home primetime game during the 2022 season. Playing on Sunday Night Football against head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler’s former team, this one is bound to be entertaining.

Wrapping up the primetime portion of the Raiders season happens in Week 16 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game will be a special Christmas Eve primetime matchup that will air on NFL Network.

In addition to the Raiders at Steelers matchup, NFL Network will hold several “Special” primetime games beginning with the London Series during both Week 4 and 5. Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints play in Week 4 while New York Giants and Green Bay Packers play in Week 5.

In Week 10, the first regular season NFL game to be played in Germany will occur between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

Prior to the Week 16 primetime finale for NFL Network, they will host a triple header during Week 15 on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the first match beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The second match will air at 4:15 p.m. ET while the night cap will air at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A slew of primetime games for the Las Vegas Raiders alongside the shift of primetime packages during the 2022 season should offer more NFL throughout the week.

