Several Raiders to Play in Battle for Vegas Charity Game

Several current and past Raiders are to take part in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Saturday, July 24 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Several current and a couple of former Raiders will be participating in this year’s Battle for Vegas charity softball game.

The charity softball game with proceeds benefitting Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, Ackerman Center and Miracle League Las Vegas will be hosted by NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith.



Players will be broken up into two teams, one led by Smith and including several members of the Golden Knights while the other will be led by former Raider running back Marcus Allen.

Former Raider and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown will join Allen’s team.

In addition, current Raiders Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Jonathan Abram, Maxx Crosby, Henry Ruggs, Willie Snead, Foster Moreau and Damon Arnette will participate with the Allen squad.

The charity event will happen on Saturday, July 24 at the Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Triple-A West Las Vegas Aviators, an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with The Home Run Derby beginning at 6:30 p.m. Opening pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Following the game, a post-game fireworks show will begin around 9:00 p.m.

The charity softball event will also air as a one-hour TV special on KTNV Channel 13. The special will air on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. AT&T SportsNet, Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 14 and KDOC in Los Angeles will be replaying the broadcast on a later date.

Current and some former Raiders and continuing to show their commitment to the Las Vegas community by participating in this year’s Battle for Vegas charity softball game.



