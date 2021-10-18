Las Vegas Raiders Showing Improvement in their Ground Game

The Las Vegas Raiders showed that their ground game is starting to come back as both running backs booked a rushing touchdown on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with their ground game since running back Josh Jacobs' injury early in the season.

With Jacobs seemingly starting to get back to full gear and running back Kenyan Drake finally starting to settle down with the Silver and Black, improvements were seen on the ground game on Sunday.

This past Sunday against the Denver Broncos, both Jacobs and Drake booked a rushing touchdown. Drake had one in the air as well.

"I've just got a nose for the end zone. I get there, I'm hungry for it. I'm starving for it. ... It was a great setup by Oly [Greg Olson], Derek threw a great pass, and I just had to do my part," Drake said.

Jacobs ended the day with 53 rushing yards while Drake had 34 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos.

While Drake realizes there’s still more improvement to happen on the field, he’s improving week-by-week.

"I came here to make plays, so that's what I hope to continue to do as the season goes on," Drake said.

