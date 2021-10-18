    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Las Vegas Raiders Showing Improvement in their Ground Game

    The Las Vegas Raiders showed that their ground game is starting to come back as both running backs booked a rushing touchdown on Sunday.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with their ground game since running back Josh Jacobs' injury early in the season.

    With Jacobs seemingly starting to get back to full gear and running back Kenyan Drake finally starting to settle down with the Silver and Black, improvements were seen on the ground game on Sunday.

    This past Sunday against the Denver Broncos, both Jacobs and Drake booked a rushing touchdown. Drake had one in the air as well.

    "I've just got a nose for the end zone. I get there, I'm hungry for it. I'm starving for it. ... It was a great setup by Oly [Greg Olson], Derek threw a great pass, and I just had to do my part," Drake said.

    Jacobs ended the day with 53 rushing yards while Drake had 34 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos.

    While Drake realizes there’s still more improvement to happen on the field, he’s improving week-by-week.

    "I came here to make plays, so that's what I hope to continue to do as the season goes on," Drake said.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    USATSI_16978008_168390101_lowres
    News

    Las Vegas Raiders Showing Improvement in their Ground Game

    40 seconds ago
    Derek Carr Denver
    Game Day

    Raiders Take the Brakes Off Their Carr in Win Over Denvere

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16976860_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Play Best Game When They Need It Most

    5 hours ago
    Mile High Stadium
    Game Day

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Game Thread

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16932252_168390101_lowres
    News

    Keys and Predictions For Raiders vs. Broncos

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13844817_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Joe Brady

    18 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Darren Waller Lone
    The Black Hole+

    Waller's Past, Prepares Him Today

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_15363816_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders And Broncos Injury Reports Released

    Oct 16, 2021