Raiders Sign Running Back Ameer Abdullah

The Las Vegas Raiders have gained yet another solid pickup in unrestricted free agent Ameer Abdullah.

Las Vegas signed Abdullah on Friday, according to an announcement from the club.

Abdullah will join former Alabama running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake in the backfield.

Abdullah played for nearly four seasons with the Detroit Lions after he was drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He started in 11 games for Detroit during the 2017 season but wouldn't make another start until Week 11 of last season while he was with the Carolina Panthers.

Abdullah has a total of 1,574 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and seven receiving touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career.

While the Nebraska product's glory days as a pro might seem to be behind him, Abdullah still brings some quality tools to the table.

Abdullah is, after all, only 28 years old with valuable NFL experience. Of course, the starting running back position is Jacobs' to lose, but a veteran like Abdullah is always an important option that any team should welcome in its locker room.

