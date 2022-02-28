Skip to main content
Player(s)
Andrew Billings
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Baylor Bears

Raiders Sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns DT Andrew Billings.

The Raiders signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a contract, according to a tweet from his agency, SportsTrust Advisors on Sunday.

Billings, a four-year pro out of Baylor, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started every game at defensive tackle for the Bengals in his second season. 

After four seasons in Cincinnati, Billings signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, where he appeared in only six games. He opted out of the 2020 season and was then released by the organization in November.

Since then, Billings has been a member of the Miami Dolphins practice squad and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He joined Kansas City in January but was only recently released by the Chiefs.

Read More

The defensive tackle has a total of 81 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in his NFL career.

It will be interesting to see if Billings can thrive in his new home in Las Vegas with a fresh start.

