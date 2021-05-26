Las Vegas Raiders Sign OL Patrick Omameh

Offensive linemen Patrick Omameh is returning to Las Vegas after splitting time with the Raiders and Chiefs last season.

Offensive linemen Patrick Omameh will be wearing a Silver and Black jersey again this season.

The 6-foot-4, 327-pound offensive linemen are rejoining the Raiders after most recently spending his time with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, he appeared in six games for the Raiders and one contest with the Chiefs.

In 2019, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 14 games including one start.

During his eight-season career, he’s spent time with the Raiders, Chiefs, Saints, Giants, Jaguars, Bears, Buccaneers, and the 49ers.

Omameh initially joined the NFL in 2013 after signing as an undrafted free agent with San Francisco.

Omameh attended college at the University of Michigan from 2008-12, appearing in 45 games for the Maize in Blue. He made 45 appearances including 41 starts as a Wolverine.

During his senior campaign, he received first-team All-Big Ten honors.

