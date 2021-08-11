Raiders Sign QB Case Cookus

The Raiders add to their quarterback depth chart by signing quarterback Case Cookus. In a corresponding move, Las Vegas waived-injured wide receiver Trey Quinn.

The Silver and Black are adding a quarterback to their roster.

Cookus joins the Silver and Black after originally signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the entirety of the offseason with the Giants.

During this year’s past offseason, Cookus has made pitstops at both the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Cookus is yet to see any action in an NFL contest to date.

Prior to his arrival to the NFL, Cookus played four seasons. From 2015-19, at Northern Arizona, appearing in a total of 41 games. Cookus booked just over 12,000 passing yards, threw just over 62 percent, had a total of 105 touchdowns with 21 interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived-injured wide receiver Trey Quinn.

We’ll see if Cookus can find his purpose on the Silver and Black depth charts this season.