Raiders Sign TE Alex Ellis and DB Roderic Teamer

Tight end Alex Ellis and Defensive back Roderic Teamer are the latest two to be added to the Raiders.

Tight end Alex Ellis is joining the Raiders after spending last season with the New England Patriots. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Over the course of his career, he has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles and the aforementioned Patriots and Titans.

Ellis has appeared in a total of 11 contests including three starts. He has three receptions under his name for 11 total yards.

Defensive back Roderic Teamer joins the Raiders after spending his time with the Los Angeles Chargers for the past two seasons. He also spent a brief time during the past off-season with the Indianapolis Colts prior to his arrival in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Teamer joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Chargers.

Teamer has appeared in seven contests during his career including six starts. He’s booked 40 tackles including 30 solo tackles, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.

In order to make the necessary roster space, the Raiders release offensive linemen Erik Magnuson and waived tight end Carson Williams.

