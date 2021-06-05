Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders Sign TE Alex Ellis and DB Roderic Teamer

Tight end Alex Ellis and Defensive back Roderic Teamer are the latest two to be added to the Raiders.
Author:
Publish date:

The Raiders have added two players to their roster.

Tight end Alex Ellis is joining the Raiders after spending last season with the New England Patriots. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Over the course of his career, he has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles and the aforementioned Patriots and Titans.

Ellis has appeared in a total of 11 contests including three starts. He has three receptions under his name for 11 total yards.

Defensive back Roderic Teamer joins the Raiders after spending his time with the Los Angeles Chargers for the past two seasons. He also spent a brief time during the past off-season with the Indianapolis Colts prior to his arrival in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Teamer joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Chargers.

Teamer has appeared in seven contests during his career including six starts. He’s booked 40 tackles including 30 solo tackles, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.

In order to make the necessary roster space, the Raiders release offensive linemen Erik Magnuson and waived tight end Carson Williams.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_13246060_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign TE Alex Ellis and DB Roderic Teamer

USATSI_15310670_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Announce Transportation Plans for Allegiant Stadium

Andre James 1
The Black Hole+

Raiders Richie Incognito Praises New Center Andre James

USATSI_13632493_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Tanner Muse

USATSI_13471768_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders GM Mike Mayock talks about Vets and Rookies at OTAs

Photo courtesy of Raiders.com
The Black Hole+

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kick Returners

fACILITY
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Photo courtesy of Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review Journal
News

Raiders Offseason Showing Benefits Early