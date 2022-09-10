Skip to main content

Raiders Sign TE Darren Waller to Three-Year Extension

The Silver and Black secure Waller for the next five years.
The Las Vegas Raiders have secured down a major key player on their roster.

The Silver and Black announced that they have signed tight end Darren Waller to a three-year contract extension.

The contract is worth $51 million.

Prior to his contract extension, Waller had two years left on his deal with no guarantees.

The contract extension follows Waller’s firing of Klutch Sports as his agent and instead hiring Drew Rosenhaus.

“This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” Rosenhaus said via Adam Schefter.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels gave his own thoughts on the contract extension as well.

“Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way, and we’re excited to see him continue to grow as a leader on this team,” McDaniels said. “Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the building every day and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he will be a part of the Raiders Family for years to come.”

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end has proven himself countless times on the field. He ranks third in franchise history among tight ends with 3,081 receiving yards. His 14 touchdowns rank sixth in franchise history.

Last season, Waller booked 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He only appeared in 11 contests.

In 2020, Waller made his first Pro Bowl. The 2020 campaign saw Waller book 107 receptions, most among tight ends, second in total yards with 1,196 yards and third among tight ends with nine touchdowns.

There’s no question Waller’s contract extension prior to the start of the 2022 season is a big deal for the Raiders organization.

