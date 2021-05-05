Raiders Sign CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Earlier Tuesday, the Raiders announced the signing of unrestricted free agent cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., who played under new DC Gus Bradley with the Chargers.

The Raiders are continuing to build their defensive personnel.

Earlier today, the Raiders announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, he joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Originally a second-round selection at No. 62 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, he joined the Green Bay Packers for his initial four-year contract in the league.

Last season, Hayward appeared in 14 contests with 13 starts for the Gus Bradley-led defensive unit. Bradley was hired as the Raiders defensive coordinator during his past off-season after defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired by the Raiders.

In those 14 appearances, he recorded 41 tackles including 36 solo tackles. He also had eight passes defended and one interception on the season.

Hayward was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after he had a career-high 12 tackles and two passes defended.

As mentioned earlier, Hayward’s experience working with Bradley is a huge bonus in addition to signing additional firepower to the Raiders secondary.

It’s also important to note that prior to last season, he appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers for three consecutive seasons. Back in 2018, Hayward was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

Keep an eye on Hayward Raider Nation. He might surprise you this season.

