Raiders Sign Guard Marquel Harrell

The Raiders signed second-year free agent guard Marquel Harrell. He served on the practice squad for the Bills last season.

The Raiders continuing make additions to their squad.

On Thursday, the Silver and Black announced the signing of guard Marquel Harrell.

Harrell, who was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Buffalo Bills after the 2020 NFL Draft, is yet to play in an NFL game.

He spent the 2020 virtual offseason with the Bills. Harrell was eventually signed to the practice squad for the Bills for the last five contests of the season.

Prior to his entrance into the NFL, Harrell spent five seasons at Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound guard appeared in 43 games for the Tigers including 31 starts. A two-year starter during his final two years in Auburn, Harrell was named third-team All-SEC in 2018.

Academically, Harrell was honored for all five seasons in Auburn with the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

At this point, depending on how Harrell does in training camp, he could expect to be signed onto the practice squad with a possibility of finding a special team’s role with the main squad later in the season.

Plenty of players in the past have surprised many by working their way from a practice squad player all the way to a star athlete.

For now, the Raiders have another guard in the mix.

