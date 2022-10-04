Raiders Sign Veteran Linebacker Blake Martinez

With the loss of linebacker Denzel Perryman due to a concussion in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders needed to add a veteran linebacker presence as the Silver and Black prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are signing former New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez to a one-year deal.

He previously played under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants.

Martinez has booked four seasons in his career with at least 144 tackles including 13 career sacks and 39 tackles for losses.

At the beginning of this season, the Giants were set to restructure Martinez’s deal before waiving him prior to Week 1.

Martinez was sidelined for most of the 2021 season with an injury.

Considered a reliable and consistent tackler, he’s booked nearly 700 career tackles in the NFL and started 76 games.

He originally started his career in 2016 with the Green Bay Packers.

Welcome to the Silver and Black Martinez!

