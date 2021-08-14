Looking at Raiders’ Newest Additions Since Start of Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seven players since the beginning of training camp, and the aggression of the front office should mirror itself on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been aggressive with their roster since the start of training camp, and are on a quest to assemble the team that will finally end their playoff drought. Here is an in-depth look.

Bo Scarbrough, RB

Scarbrough played his first active season with the Detroit Lions and then last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He played only one game last season despite starting in five of the six games he played the year before in Detroit.

The running back signed with Las Vegas on Friday.

Gerald McCoy, DT

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowl veteran, having played nine years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2019, he started all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers. He recorded five sacks and 37 combined tackles.

McCoy is by far the most valuable asset that has come the Raiders’ way since camp started. If nothing else, he brings experience to Gus Bradley’s defense. The defensive tackle might even still have some gas left in the tank.

McCoy signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Jeremiah Poutasi, OL

The 27-year-old hasn’t seen much live action in the NFL. He’s played in only 12 games since coming into the league in 2015.

Poutasi signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Darius Jackson, RB

Jackson is another addition with little in-game experience. Since 2018, he has played in two games for each the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson signed with Las Vegas on Thursday.

B.J. Emmons, RB

Emmons also signed on Thursday as a running back addition. The rookie played with Alabama during his freshman year of college before transferring to Hutchinson Junior College. He then played his junior and senior seasons for the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Case Cookus, QB

Cookus played for Northern Arizona, where he battled a shoulder injury throughout his career. He then came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has yet to appear in a game.

Cookus signed with the team on Tuesday.

Ethan Westbrooks, DT

Westbrooks spent five seasons with the Rams, where he made 11 starts and a total of 79 tackles. This is his second stop with the Raiders after being signed and released by the team in the 2019 offseason.

Westbrooks was signed by Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin