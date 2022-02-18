Raiders Draft Prospect: Skyy Moore

The Western Michigan wideout ranks as being one of the most elusive players in this draft class.

It hasn't been that long since the Western Michigan Broncos featured a top NFL prospect at wide receiver, with current New York Jet Corey Davis picked fifth overall in 2017.

Western Michigan's 2021 receiving leader, Skyy Moore, probably won't be going that high, but he's among the better prospects at wideout in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Making the switch to receiver after playing as a cornerback and quarterback in high school, Moore had put up steady production before breaking out in 2021.

Moore put up career highs across the board with 94 catches for 1,283 yards and 10 touchdown catches.

His touchdown total led the MAC conference, while he was top-10 in the nation in receptions.

It was a good enough season for Moore to be ranked as Pro Football Focus's second-best receiver in college football last season.

At only 5-10 and 195 pounds, Moore doesn't bring great size or length, but he makes up for it with his agility and quick feet.

It's that agility that helped him lead CFB last season in missed tackles with 26, proving to be difficult to bring down.

Moore always is looking to gain extra yards, and isn't afraid of embracing contact in order to do it.

Being how little time he's had as a wideout, there are elements to his game that need refining, like not using his body as much to catch the ball.

His size may make teams put a ceiling on his potential, but at the very least, Moore could find a future as an elusive slot receiver.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin