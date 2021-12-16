Raiders Helped Las Vegas Families in Need

The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with Smith’s and took local families in need to a holiday shopping spree.

In the season of giving, the Las Vegas Raiders and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosted local families on a “Holiday Huddle” shopping spree.

Families were selected by Project 150, a Nevada nonprofit organization that provides support and services to disadvantaged high school students.

Center Andre James, guard Alex Leatherwood, tackle Brandon Parker, and long snapper Trent Sieg were among the players attending the event, alongside Raiderettes Kristina, Maddie, Madyson, and Whitney.

The families hosted at the event have struggled during the pandemic to make ends meet and in a time of need, each family received a $1,000 Smith’s gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys.

With the help of Smith’s staff members, each family was accompanied by Raiders players and Raiderettes during the holiday shopping spree.

On Thanksgiving, the Raiders teamed up with Smith’s to provide meals to food-insecure Southern Nevada families.

This marks a commitment to local communities in Southern Nevada, as the Raiders, the Raiders Foundation, and Smith’s have made financial donations to help support families in need during the holiday season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter