List of Speakers Announced for John Madden Memorial

The Madden family announced the list of speakers for the John Madden public memorial set for Feb. 14.

On Tuesday, John Madden's family announced the list of speakers for the legendary Raiders coach's memorial planned for next Monday at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, according to the Raiders.

The list includes NFL head coaches Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders), and former head coach Steve Mariucci, who now serves as an NFL Network broadcaster.

Also on the list are former Raiders Matt Millen and franchise legend Art Shell,

Lastly, broadcaster Lesley Visser, former KCBS radio news anchor Stan Bunger, and Mike Madden, John Madden's son, will be also be speaking at the event.

The ceremony will be open to the public with the purchase of tickets.

