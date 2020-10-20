Raiders Specialists Are Important Piece of Winning Franchise

During the meat of this bye week, the focus of the narrative has been the drastic improvements of the Raiders offense or the defense finally coming together.

But what about special teams?

A countless number of times, we’ve seen franchises fall when their special teams fell. Recall the last time a team lost because they missed a field goal.

It happens almost every week.

Placekicker Daniel Carlson so far this season has been able to avoid that situation, making 11 of 12 field goals this season. He’s also made 16 of 17 extra points.

Carlson made a 54-yard field goal against the Saints earlier this season which sealed the deal for the Silver and Black.

Approaching Week 7 play in the league, that’s pretty solid stats for the third-year placekicker.

As for punter AJ Cole, he has punted the fewest punts of any punter so far this season.

A nod to the Raiders offense and their efficiency.

Even when Cole has had to punt the football, he is booting the ball nearly 39 yards per punt. He has placed two punts inside the 20 so far this season.

While the pair of special team specialists play a mere minute on the field every week, the two were hard at work this off-season in Alabama as well as Las Vegas prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Silver and Black return to their weekly schedule this week, for Carlson, it’s all about working on a weekly basis on each opponent and focusing on that specific task at hand.

"Just taking it one day at a time," Carlson told reporters. "It's good to have a good start for the team, couple of big wins, but it's all about the next game. Just keeping that mindset. I feel good where I'm at and just taking one day at a time from there."

