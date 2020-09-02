Las Vegas Raiders Special Teams Adapting to Training Camp

Here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven, we’ve covered extensively on both the offense, defense and their developments during training camp.

But what some fans may forget is how the special teams’ unit is practicing during this year’s unique training camp.

Special teams play a vital role in any NFL game. Special teams can make or break seasons.

Just ask the numerous amount of kickers who were blocked on what would have been a game-winning field goal.

On a typical NFL season, pre-season games would have kicked off, playing scrimmages throughout the league and teams deciding who makes the 53-man roster.

This year, because pre-season games have been canceled, coaches don’t have the opportunity to evaluate players in an exhibition game.

For special teams, it makes it a little tough when players can’t practice in-pressure situations.

However, Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia has worked with coach Jon Gruden to make sure the special teams unit gets plenty of reps before Week 1.

“It’s a challenge for those guys to not have the opportunity to run down the game and kind of do what they’ve been doing,” Bisaccia told reporters Monday. “Coach Gruden has given us a great opportunity to put a lot of different things into play, a lot of situations. We’ve had some, basically live kickoffs and live kickoff returns to the thud, not to actually tackle to the ground.”

If they can’t do the real thing, it’s all about mimicking the real thing.

Making sure the Special Teams is up to par and improving from last year is important for the Silver and Black.

Last season, the Raiders returned 23.2 yards per kickoff, which was good for 11 in the league. As for punt returns, they averaged a mere 7.0 yards, good for 17 in the league.

The special teams’ unit was a little above average at best.

Although Bisaccia and his crew won’t have a chance to see this year’s unit in action until Week 1 at the Panthers, running live kickoffs and punts are the best they can do until the season begins.

