Week One of Sports Illustrated’s NFL Power Rankings Have the Raiders in the Top-15

Two days before the start of the 2022 NFL season, Sports Illustrated MMQB released their Week One NFL power rankings.

In their first rankings of the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 13 (8th in the AFC).

“The Raiders snuck into the playoffs last season, and now a new regime has them thinking big. Unfortunately for them, they play in the most stacked division in football. All four AFC West teams are in the top 13!,” said MMQB.

In fact, the other three teams are listed in the Top-10.

The Kansas City Chiefs at No.4, the Los Angeles Chargers No.6 and the Denver Broncos rounding off at No.10.

The Raiders will open up their season against the Chargers in LA on Sunday, with a chance to prove all the doubters wrong right from the beginning of the season.

Their week one matchup looks to be the sequel of last year’s season finale that sent the Raiders into the playoffs and the Chargers back home.

A lot has changed from their last meeting.

The Chargers loaded up on defense, bringing in former Raider Khalil Mack and Mr. Interception, J.C. Jackson, who is questionable to play in week one.

As per the Raiders, they brought in a new general manager, a new head coach and coaching staff, along with a revamped roster that doesn’t look to be playing games.

The major concern for the team entering week one is the offensive line.

Other NFL Week One power rankings have the Raiders listed as high as No.11 and as low as No.21.

Both Yahoo Sports and the NFL NETWORK have the Raiders at No.11.

“The Raiders have elite weapons in Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow and a top-tier pass-rushing duo in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. But can the offensive line and secondary be good enough to help them get back to the playoffs?,” noted Yahoo.

CBS has the Raiders at No.13, also questioning the offensive line and the team’s secondary.

Many experts are knocking them down for the insecurity of the offensive line and do not believe the Raiders will be able to match up against their divisional rivals and the rest of the AFC contenders.

Last year’s inconsistent offensive line led the Raiders to 10-wins, and with a much improved team and management this year, the Silver and Black are looking to add to their recent success.

