Las Vegas Raiders Star WR Looking to Have a Bounce-Back Year
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is looking to have a bounce-back year in 2024.
Adams had a good 2023 season, but it was not at the level he knows he could play at. Despite a down year, Adams still had 1,144 receiving yards on 103 receptions but only eight touchdowns. He was seen frustrated on numerous occasions in the 2023 season.
The new Raiders coaching staff will find ways to get Adams the ball after the old staff did not do a good job. Adams has made it clear that he wants to stay a Raider and wants to win.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Aidan Champion discussed Adams on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think he is about to have a massive year," Carpenter said. "I have been telling everyone since the season was over, if they are rebuilding, they are trading him. If they are not trading him, they are not rebuilding. This is not a team in rebuild, I am expecting a massive year from Davante Adams."
"I 100% agree," Champion said. "And I think he is gonna have a better year. I think this will be his best year yet with the Raiders. I think it will be better than his 2022 season, his first year with them. Last year -- it is funny that people call it a down year. He still had over 1,000 receiving yards. He had 103 receptions, which is tied for the third-most in franchise history in a single season. So, he was still quite effective, it just did not feel like it at times. I mean, there were full halves -- at least when [Josh] McDaniels was there -- there were full halves he was not even getting a handful of targets. I mean, I know Josh McDaniels said that the objective was still to get him the ball, but it sure did not feel like it when he was at the helm.
"And the thing about AP, as soon as AP comes in, he says no, we realize what we have with Davante we are gonna freaking use him. You would be dumb not to. I think he even said that. But no, I think Davante is going to have a bounce-back season. I think Jakobi Meyers is still going to be a factor. He kind of, in a way, took the load off Davante last year and I think they are going to complement each other really well this year. I think Davante and Aidan [O'Connell] have very good chemistry. It is huge that Aidan has been in the building this offseason, and he has been working with the guys, getting that experience going. ... He [Adams] is still one of the best wide receivers in the league."
