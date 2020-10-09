What the Return of Tackle Trent Brown Means for the Raiders

Tackle Trent Brown began practicing with the team in a limited capacity this week.

Brown has been injured with a calf injury since Week 1 against the Panthers, where he played a mere three snaps before getting sidelined for the rest of the game.

Sam Young quickly took over duties for Brown but he also picked up an injury in Week 1. He hurt his groin.

Denzelle Good took over right tackle duties until Young’s return last week.

With the news earlier this week that Brown is back in practice, albeit, at a limited capacity, we could see Brown return to the field as early as this Sunday against the Chiefs.

As the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, Brown is seen as a key offensive weapon for the Raiders. He doesn’t physically gain the yards or catch a throw.

But the man can protect like a beast.

Brown was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season despite only appearing in 11 games due to injury. This was the case because Brown was a major player in helping running back Josh Jacobs reach 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Jacobs was the first rookie rusher to reach 1,000 yards in franchise history.

Additionally, Brown has experience protecting veterans in the league such as quarterback Tom Brady. During his one season with the Patriots in 2018, he won Super Bowl 52 with them.

His resume says plenty about his skills on the field.

While Brown might not be full power, he may split time with backup Young who has also been practicing at limited capacity due to his groin/knee injury.

“It’s a big lift for the offense, for a starter of his quality and caliber of player that he is,” Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson told reporters yesterday. “We eased him in during the week but he’s had a good week.”

Whether Brown returns full time or not, the return of the Raiders starting right tackle is a game-changer for the Raiders offense.

