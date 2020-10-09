SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

What the Return of Tackle Trent Brown Means for the Raiders

Hikaru Kudo

Tackle Trent Brown began practicing with the team in a limited capacity this week.

Brown has been injured with a calf injury since Week 1 against the Panthers, where he played a mere three snaps before getting sidelined for the rest of the game.

Sam Young quickly took over duties for Brown but he also picked up an injury in Week 1. He hurt his groin.

Denzelle Good took over right tackle duties until Young’s return last week.

With the news earlier this week that Brown is back in practice, albeit, at a limited capacity, we could see Brown return to the field as early as this Sunday against the Chiefs.

As the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, Brown is seen as a key offensive weapon for the Raiders. He doesn’t physically gain the yards or catch a throw.

But the man can protect like a beast.

Brown was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season despite only appearing in 11 games due to injury. This was the case because Brown was a major player in helping running back Josh Jacobs reach 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Jacobs was the first rookie rusher to reach 1,000 yards in franchise history.

Additionally, Brown has experience protecting veterans in the league such as quarterback Tom Brady. During his one season with the Patriots in 2018, he won Super Bowl 52 with them.

His resume says plenty about his skills on the field.

While Brown might not be full power, he may split time with backup Young who has also been practicing at limited capacity due to his groin/knee injury.

“It’s a big lift for the offense, for a starter of his quality and caliber of player that he is,” Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson told reporters yesterday. “We eased him in during the week but he’s had a good week.”

Whether Brown returns full time or not, the return of the Raiders starting right tackle is a game-changer for the Raiders offense.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Game Thread

This is the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Tight end Darren Waller vs Tight end Travis Kelce

Tight ends Darren Waller and Travis Kelce are ranked No. 1 and No.2 among tight ends in receptions, targets and yards.

Hikaru Kudo

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense could have its work cut out for themselves on Sunday against a Chiefs defense that ranks second in points allowed.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst Placed On COVID/Reserve List

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. He is the first Raider to be placed on the list this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas Raiders Must Eliminate Mistakes

Jon Gruden bemoans mistakes as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom LaMarre

by

MSU88CHICK

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tall task ahead of them as they'll look to break their losing streak against the high powered Chiefs

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Must Improve

Whether it's consistency, penalties or pass rush, the Raiders defense must improve on their defense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

skynyrd77

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders can't afford to slide any further going into their next game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week 5

Each week at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven, we take time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.