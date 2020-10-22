Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance to finally get healthy over their bye week and come close to a full starting lineup going in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The recent news that right tackle Trent Brown has COVID-19 though, presents a significant issue even if the Raiders end up playing on Sunday still.

That being they’ll once again have to play without a full deck against a top ten defense, once that’s coming in hot.

That’s how the Bucs feel after their 38-10 thrashing of the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

Holding the previously undefeated Pack to 201 total yards and intercepting Aaron Rodgers twice, it was a rare day when the former MVP had no answers.

The Bucs defense though has played at that level the whole season now.

Ranking number one in yards allowed and number eight in points, Tampa has made a huge jump from last year when they ranked 29th in points allowed.

A big improvement in the play of the backend has a lot to do with it.

The addition of rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. has given their secondary a big hit threat.

That combined with the improved coverage ability of Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jordan Whitehead have rounded out the Bucs secondary.

They didn’t need much more considering the talent they have in their front seven, though they did take a hit with the loss of defensive tackle Vita Vea for the rest of the season.

The tone is still set though by All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David, who along with Devin White form one of the most athletic linebacking combos in the league.

Supplement that with last year’s sack leader in Shaquil Barret and All-Pro linemen Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, and even with Vea gone the Bucs still have a fearsome unit.

It should be one of the most difficult challenges physically that the Raiders offense will face this season.

If they have to do it down multiple members of their starting line due to COVID, quarterback Derek Carr could have his hands full on Sunday.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1