Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

Week 7 is here Raider fans!

The Raiders (3-2) are hosting Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium tomorrow.

Due to tackle Trent Brown getting placed on the COVID-19 list, alongside the rest of the offensive line deemed “high-risk”, the entire offensive line was sent home on Wednesday.

We are yet to find out if any of the offensive linemen will be available to play on Sunday.

Either way, the NFL pushed the Raiders out of the prime-time slot on Sunday and made their game a regular Sunday game. Kick-off is set at 1:05 PDT/4:05 EDT.

Even if the Raiders were to get the entire offensive line back, this will still be a tough game to battle as the Buccaneers have arguably one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Last week, they limited MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 244 yards less than the Packers average.

That could be a huge issue for the Silver and Black offense.

I personally said earlier this week that running back Josh Jacobs will still need to “ignite the offense.”

While the Buccaneers defensive line is stacked, having the best rushing defense in the league and limiting opponents to 64.3 yards per game, I still think Jacobs is the man the Silver and Black have to go with.

I have no doubt Gruden will attempt to penetrate the defensive line with Jacobs. If Jacobs doesn’t work, with Devonte Booker. I can even see Jalen Richard fighting through the line if Gruden wishes.

The key to winning this game is for the offense to get rolling. Not knowing who will start on the offensive is a huge issue for the Silver and Black.

Assuming the offense gets rolling, then there’s the issue of the Las Vegas defense. As they did in the second half of the Chiefs game, they must collapse Tom Brady’s pocket.

Collapsing the pocket will force Brady to make mistakes. Unlike Patrick Mahomes, Brady is not an out-of-pocket rusher.

The pass rush will be the most important element of the Raiders defense.

PREDICTION: Raiders lose 28-10

The issue comes down to the unknowns of the Raiders offensive line. Even with the entire line, minus Brown returns, they have been out of practice since Wednesday. They’re not in top shape.

I just don’t see the Raiders defeating the Buccaneers with the situation they are in.

