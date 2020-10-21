SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will the fortune of being the nightcap on Sunday as they’ll face the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

I say new look because of course, the Bucs have gotten off to a 4-2 start with the help of arguably the greatest quarterback to play in Tom Brady.

The Bucs pulled off one of the biggest signings in the history of the league in the offseason with Brady. 

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made the plunge by replacing the younger but inconsistent Jameis Winston with the 43-year-old.

They then doubled down by acquiring the contract of the recently unretired Rob Gronkowski, giving Brady back his most prolific pass-catching partner.

Combined with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate, Brady has at his disposal, when healthy, one of the deepest collections of pass catchers he’s had in his career.

It’s been reflected in his numbers, as Brady has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns for Tampa’s eighth-ranked scoring offense. 

After a mediocre last year in New England, this new supporting cast has reaffirmed his ability.

Maybe the biggest surprise for the Bucs though has been the play of their offensive and, by extension, that of running back Ronald Jones II.

Adding first-round tackle Tristan Wirfs has helped in upgrading Tampa’s ability to impose an effective running game, which they weren’t able to do consistently last year.

Jones has been enjoying a breakout year as a byproduct, having rushed for 100 yards in three straight games and being on pace to rush for over 1,200 yards. 

The Bucs also still have talented backs like Leonard Fournette that they use as well.

It wasn’t a sure thing how Brady would look outside of New England for the first time, but he’s put the doubts to rest so far. 

The Raiders should expect the same old Brady on Sunday, and be ready to account for the number of weapons he’ll have at his disposal. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Importance of Winning Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders (3-2) are coming off of a bye week. Week 6 is a must win game as they must continue the positive momentum from two weeks ago.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the Las Vegas Raiders now off their bye, we'll take a first look at their next opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

warthunder727

AJ Cole the Next Great Las Vegas Raiders Punter

AS Cole continues to emerge as the next Las Vegas Raiders great punter.

Tom LaMarre

Quarterback Marcus Mariota Activated From Injured Reserve

The NFL's highest-paid backup quarterback is back on the active roster. Mariota will help improve Carr's rushing game in practice.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Specialists Are Important Piece of Winning Franchise

On any team, special teams are just as important as the offense and defense. The Raiders specialists deliver on the field when they need to.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders COVID-19 List Adds a New Name

The Las Vegas Raiders saw Maurice Hurst get taken off of the COVID-19 list while adding rookie Damon Arnette.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Predicting Las Vegas Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

We'll be going through the Las Vegas Raiders remaining schedule and see how the road to a playoff berth shakes out

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Historic Impact of Bye Week on the Las Vegas Raiders

Taking a long look at the bye week on the Las Vegas Raiders historically.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Player Predictions for Rest of the Season

We look at different player predictions for the rest of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders move forward.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind