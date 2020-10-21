Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will the fortune of being the nightcap on Sunday as they’ll face the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

I say new look because of course, the Bucs have gotten off to a 4-2 start with the help of arguably the greatest quarterback to play in Tom Brady.

The Bucs pulled off one of the biggest signings in the history of the league in the offseason with Brady.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made the plunge by replacing the younger but inconsistent Jameis Winston with the 43-year-old.

They then doubled down by acquiring the contract of the recently unretired Rob Gronkowski, giving Brady back his most prolific pass-catching partner.

Combined with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate, Brady has at his disposal, when healthy, one of the deepest collections of pass catchers he’s had in his career.

It’s been reflected in his numbers, as Brady has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns for Tampa’s eighth-ranked scoring offense.

After a mediocre last year in New England, this new supporting cast has reaffirmed his ability.

Maybe the biggest surprise for the Bucs though has been the play of their offensive and, by extension, that of running back Ronald Jones II.

Adding first-round tackle Tristan Wirfs has helped in upgrading Tampa’s ability to impose an effective running game, which they weren’t able to do consistently last year.

Jones has been enjoying a breakout year as a byproduct, having rushed for 100 yards in three straight games and being on pace to rush for over 1,200 yards.

The Bucs also still have talented backs like Leonard Fournette that they use as well.

It wasn’t a sure thing how Brady would look outside of New England for the first time, but he’s put the doubts to rest so far.

The Raiders should expect the same old Brady on Sunday, and be ready to account for the number of weapons he’ll have at his disposal.

