Recap Las Vegas Raiders Loss To Tampa Bat Buccaneers

There are plenty of times that teams lose due to their own mistakes.

Other times they just run into a better team and have to tip their cap. For the Las Vegas Raiders, that was their situation Sunday.

They were able to bring to within four in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Raiders couldn’t muster up anything after that, leading to 45-20 defeat.

The Raiders started well by scoring the game’s first touchdown on a Derek Carr throw to Nelson Agholor.

Tampa though would respond by scoring 24 of the game’s next 27 points to go up 24-10 in the third quarter.

A Carr touchdown to Darren Waller broke the streak and then a Daniel Carlson field goal with 12:48 left put the Raiders down only four.

The Raiders though couldn’t stop Tampa on their next drive, having three opportunities to get off the field on third down.

On the Raiders next possession, Carr would throw a pick and the game was basically academic from there.

It closed out what was an overall frustrating day for the Raiders.

In my preview of the game, I said that two of the keys would be to run the ball well and get inside pressure on Tom Brady.

Well, the Raiders couldn’t do either. The team only rushed for 76 yards, with Josh Jacobs managing a paltry 17 on 10 carries.

Injuries to their offensive line surely had a hand in their struggles, but for a back as good as Jacobs to get only 17 is hard to live with.

It’s also hard to win when you allow arguably the greatest quarterback of all time to basically go unscathed and account for five touchdowns.

Brady looked the part of a 43-year-old All Pro in completing 73 percent of his passes and spreading the ball around all day.

Much of that was a result of the continued absence of a pass rush for the Raiders defense.

To have had those struggles and still got to within four against maybe the best team in the NFC though teases what the Raiders could be capable of.

They won’t get to that level, however, if they can’t address the same issues they’ve been dealing with all season.

If they can’t, wins like the ones against the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs will continue to be exceptions rather than the norm.

