Raiders Tanner Muse to See First NFL Action This Weekend

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Tanner Muse is ready to hit the field on Saturday after 19-month hiatus due to injury.

It’s been a long 19-month wait but it’s happening.

Tanner Muse will be wearing Silver and Black and hitting the field on Saturday.

But instead of being a safety, he’ll now be a linebacker.

Yet that’s not what Muse is concerned about… at least for this Saturday.

"I'm really excited just to be able to get out in front of the fans," Muse said via Raiders.com.

"I'm sure it's going to be packed out. My mom's coming so that will be exciting for her to see the stadium. And just being able to do what I'm here to do.”

“That's what I was brought here to do, make a lot of plays and excel.”

As for what Muse will be doing on the field, he talked about the different needs his new position entails.

"I'm doing a lot of different things and that what I was doing at Clemson," Muse said.

"Sometimes I spin down on the line, stack linebacker and then being deep. So, very versatile and that's the position I'm in right now.”

“It's kind of seamless, but at the same time, once you start dealing with more linemen the game is a little different.”

Muse pointed out the speed might be the biggest difference.

"Those 300-plus pounders get their hands on you quick and once you get to the NFL, it's the best of the best. The game speed is a lot different."

