Key Raiders Coming Back From Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders were hit with a number of injuries last season, but many are back and healthy.

The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for the 2021 season and to reach them, they need the key players returning from injury.

Clelin Ferrell, DE

Ferrell missed the final three games of the Raiders’ 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury.

The third-year defensive end has made his presence felt so far with the franchise. He started 15 games in his rookie season and started in all of his 11 appearances last season. He recorded two sacks last season and had 27 tackles.

Ferrell is currently a second-string defensive end on the Raiders’ unofficial depth chart.

Richie Incognito, LG

The Raiders' oldest roster member is arguably the most anticipated returner from injury after missing every game following Week 2 of the 2020-21 season.

Incognito left the field in Week 2 because of an Achilles tendon injury and had season-ending foot surgery.

The 14-year NFL veteran started in 12 games for the Silver and Black in 2019 and is projected as the starting left guard on the unofficial depth chart.

Nick Kwiatkoski, MLB

Kwiatkoski started in all 12 games that he appeared in last season. While the second-year Raider missed the final two games of the 2020-21 season due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he did battle a pectoral injury early on in the season. He still managed to record 81 tackles last season.

Kwiatkoski is currently a backup on the unofficial depth chart.

Tanner Muse, SLB

Muse will be entering his first active season as an NFL player this year. The 24-year-old Clemson alumnus missed his entire rookie season because of a toe injury.

As of now, Muse is listed as the starting strongside linebacker on the unofficial depth chart.

