Raiders Continue to Focus on Speed, Will Meet With Woolen

The Las Vegas Raiders will meet with University of Texas at San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen, the second-fastest player in the NFL Draft.

Another one of the Las Vegas Raiders' top-30 prospects will be meeting with the organization ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reported that Las Vegas will be visited by University of Texas at San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen via Twitter on Wednesday.

Woolen spent five seasons with UTSA, having redshirted in his first year with the program. The Fort Worth, Texas, native began his college career as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback toward the end of his third season. He made six starts while at wideout for the Roadrunners.

In his first season as a full-time secondary member, Woolen made seven starts out of 11 appearances. He recorded 35 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended, two quarterback hurries, and one interception.

Woolen would break out in his final season with the Roadrunners while starting nine of the games he appeared in. He tallied 25 combined tackles, five passes defended, one interception and one QB hurry.

The cornerback's senior campaign earned him invitations to the Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Woolen put on a dominant display in the 2022 NFL Combine, reaching 42 inches in the vertical jump and recording the second-fastest 40-yard dash time with a 4.26. It was the fourth-fastest time in the history of the NFL Combine.

The secondary continues to be one of the primary groups that the Raiders need to modify before the start of the 2022 season, and Woolen could be a solid piece in that process.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter