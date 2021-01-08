Raiders Draft Position Evaluation: Tight End

The Las Vegas Raiders youth and production at tight end portends a bright future for the position

The Las Vegas Raiders may have not ended their now four-year playoff drought this past season, but that doesn’t mean 2020 wasn’t a memorable season.

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller certainly won’t forget it, and we’ll be looking at him and the Raiders' other tight ends as part of the evaluation of every position ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Similar to the analysis of the Raiders at quarterback and running back, they have a starter in Waller who will be in place for years to come.

Especially after he made the aforementioned 2020 season one to remember by recording the most catches in a single season for the Raiders with 107.

The record had been held by Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown since 1997, making it a tremendous accomplishment.

When looking at the depth behind Waller, Foster Moreau could become emerge as the Raiders main second tight end entering 2021.

With veterans, Jason Witten and Derek Carrier contracts both up this offseason, the former fourth-rounder out of LSU may simply take it by default.

He’s started nine games over his first two seasons and has shown big-play ability in averaging 20 yards a catch in limited opportunity this past season.

With the youth of Waller and Moreau, the Raiders likely won’t have the need to draft a new tight end in the near future.

More likely is resigning one or both of Witten and Carrier or looking to bring in a different veteran tight end to give provide some depth.

If the Raiders were to draft at a skill position, the receiver probably would be more likely due to the potential loss of Nelson Agholor.

With Waller and Moreau secured though, they won’t have to think that much about tight ends.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1