Previewing the Tennessee Titans Offense

When Ryan Tannehill became the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback in 2019, their offense was able to take a big jump.

Tannehill paired highly efficient play with the dominance of star running back Derrick Henry to lead the Titans to becoming a top-10 scoring offense in 2019 and 2020.

The Titans also had reliable pass catchers like wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Jonnu Smith, and could lean on a well-rounded offensive line.

So far, after playing their first two games of this season, the Titans' offense looks like a shell of its former self.

In going 0-2 to start the season, the Titans scored only 20 points and were out-gained in total yards by the New York Giants in Week 1.

They followed that up in brutal fashion on Monday Night Football in Week 2, scoring only seven points in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

If there's one big takeaway to make so far, it's that Henry might finally be starting to enter the decline phase of his career.

It doesn't help that he missed the second half of last season due to injury, or that the Titans' offensive line has regressed from its previous level of a couple years ago.

Henry isn't showing the ability to make up for it, though, averaging 3.1 yards per carry over his first 34 rushing attempts.

A byproduct of that has been Tannehill's productivity going down significantly, having only two touchdowns and throwing two interceptions in the Titans' first two games.

He's also dealing with a reduced group of pass catchers after the Titans traded Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and Smith and former Titan receiver Corey Davis left as free agents.

Veteran Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks are now the top pass catchers on the team, and while they may not be bad, the overall depth of weapons the Titans have isn't the same as it was two or three years ago.

Granted, it may not matter if the Las Vegas Raiders defense can't consistently create pressure and continues to give up plays in big moments like they have in the first two weeks of the season.

