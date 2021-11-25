Thanksgiving Homecoming for Raiders’ Carr, Thomas & Moehrig

For Derek Carr, Solomon Thomas and Tre'von Moehrig, it's a homecoming Thanksgiving game in Dallas.

Thanksgiving games are special as is.

For several Las Vegas Raiders players, it’s a homecoming treat them.

Take for instance the Silver and Black franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr played 26 games at Clements High School in Sugar Lane, Texas. According to Raiders.com, Carr booked 28 touchdowns during his time there.

"My mom's side of the family [are] Cowboys fans. … We wouldn't eat at the table, we'd eat with TV trays watching the Cowboys play," Carr said via Raiders.com.

"A lot of memories being able to meet some of these guys, from the mid-90s, late 90s, those teams.”

“I definitely have a lot of memories. If you grew up in that time, unless you were a Niners fan, it was really fun to watch those guys play and try to emulate them."

Carr isn’t the only one having a homecoming. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas grew up in Coppell, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. He played football at Coppell High School before committing as a four-star prospect to Stanford University.

Then there’s rookie Tre’von Moehrig.

Moehrig grew up in Spring Branch, Texas and is the reigning Jim Thorpe Award out of Texas Christian University.

While his family grew up as Dallas Cowboys fans, Moehrig says his family will still be cheering on him.

"At the end of the day, they said they're pulling for me," Moehrig said via Raiders.com. "They've grown up with me, they're my friends and family so at the end of the day, they're going to be pulling for me and this team."

