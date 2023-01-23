Raider Rookie Evaluations: Thayer Munford

Las Vegas Raiders rookie tackle Thayer Munford played in all 17 games for the Silver and Black.

The Las Vegas Raiders made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive linemen in last year's NFL Draft.

Thayer Munford was one of those assets.

The Ohio State product was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in every one of Las Vegas' games in the 2022-23 season, even making three starts.

Munford had a pretty solid rookie campaign as he allowed only one sack and took only four penalties in 370 offensive snaps.

Early on in the season, the young tackle had been exchanging field time with Jermaine Eluemunor.

Munford was one of the best linemen in the country during his years at Ohio State, earning back-to-back All-Big Ten honors and was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

In addition, Munford was a part of four-straight Big Ten championship teams and two College Football Playoff teams.

Munford knows what it takes to win, but he's still growing into his place in the NFL.

So far, he has taken the right steps and has shown that when needed, he can be reliable to step in and get the job done on what has been a struggling offensive line.

This off-season will be a big one for Munford, as he will need to prove himself in training camp if Las Vegas should target more offensive line prospects in this year's NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.