Third and Fourth-Down Conversions Were Vital for Raiders Win

Hikaru Kudo

The Raiders delivered when it mattered.

In the 40-32 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Las Vegas offense proved efficient on third down.

The Raiders offense converted 7 of 13 third-down attempts against the Chiefs.

One of those third-down conversions resulted in a 72-yard touchdown reception by rookie Henry Ruggs III.

It’s right around the success rate the Silver and Black have been on third down this season. Las Vegas is second in the NFL with a 52% conversion rate on third down.

Having the ability to move the chains is vital especially when the offense is dependent on a well-balanced mix between the passing and ground game.

In addition, the Raiders added two fourth-down conversions on their stat sheet.

Quarterback Derek Carr ran for a QB sneak on both occasions.

The first conversion set up a seven-yard rushing touchdown by running back Josh Jacobs.

The second conversion put the game in the books, avoiding a last-minute game-tying drive by Patrick Mahomes and company.

“We came up with some big-time plays on third down,” Head Coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Monday. “Two on fourth down, quarterback sneaks by Derek Carr, which is not something he’s been associated with a lot… I’m really proud of those two quarterback sneaks as much any of the plays.”

As the Silver and Black go into their bye week, the goal moving forward is for the Raiders to continue converting third and fourth down situations during pivotal moments of the game.

