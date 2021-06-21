Sports Illustrated home
Three Raiders Staff to Attend GM Forum, QB Coaching Summit

DuJuan Daniels and Dwayne Joseph will take part in this year's General Manager Forum while Kirby Wilson will attend the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.
Author:
Publish date:

Beginning today, three Raider coaches are taking part in the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Forum and the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL, the pair are hosting the event for front office personnel and coaches from both the NFL and NCAA.

The virtual program will allow participants to experience professional development and networking opportunities between the NFL and NCAA.

Three Raider coaches were selected to represent the Raiders:

- Assistant Director of Player Personnel DuJuan Daniels

- Director of Pro Personnel Dwayne Joseph

- Running backs coach Kirby Wilson

Daniels and Joseph will participate in the General Manager Forum while Wilson will participate in the Quarterback Coaching Summit.

Both events are part of a wider initiative by the NFL to continue encouraging quality minority candidates to be included in personnel and coach searches.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. via Raiders.com.

"Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum is a one-day event that takes place today.

The Quarterback Coaching Summit begins takes place this Tuesday and Wednesday

