Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Raiders TE Darren Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller got the ultimate stamp of approval by competitor and rival Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Twitter.

It’s a good feeling when one of your fellow colleagues and arguably, one of your biggest competitors praises your play.

That’s exactly what Raiders tight end Darren Waller received after rival Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, praised the work Waller has accomplished on the field on Thursday.

“Just a dominate force!!!” Kelce said via his Twitter. “Love watching (Darren Waller) play and he’s even a better guy when ya get to meet him. Keep shinin’ big dawg!!”

Kelce’s comments follow after Pro Football Focus named Waller as the Raiders’ biggest strength leading up to the 2021 season.

“Darren Waller has at least earned a spot at the table in the conversation for league's best tight end with his play over the past two seasons,” PFF said via its website.

“Since 2019, Waller has more contested catches (27) and receiving yards after the catch (1,188) than any other tight end in the NFL. He ranks second to only Travis Kelce in receptions of at least 15 yards over that same stretch (55).”

“The missed time from George Kittle last season due to injury plays a part in some of those ranks, but Waller has been nothing short of elite.”

With Waller entering year 3 of his four-year deal worth just under $30 million with the Silver and Black, Raider Nation will once again have a well-established tight end to work with on the offensive unit.

