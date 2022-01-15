Raiders’ Key Assets: Darren Waller

Not enough can be said about the difference Raider's tight end Darren Waller makes on the field for Las Vegas’ offense.

The former Pro Bowler was the Raiders’ leading receiver during the 2020 season and Waller was highly expected to be a go-to target for quarterback Derek Carr this season. He certainly appeared to be a priority for Carr throughout the first half of the season before suffering both a back and knee injury in the Raiders’ pivotal Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Waller returned in Week 18 after missing five straight weeks. He recorded 22 receiving yards on only two receptions in the team’s playoff-clinching victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now that the Raiders have new life as they head into the postseason on Saturday, a contribution from Waller could very well make a drastic positive influence on Las Vegas’ likelihood of winning the Wild Card showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Waller was left off the team’s final injury report ahead of this weekend, and one can only assume the Raiders will use every bit of the tight end that they can as every game is now do-or-die.

The sixth-year pro’s return has come at the perfect time for Las Vegas, and the star’s presence alone is enough to fuel this Raiders team as it prepares for battle on Saturday.

This Wild Card game will be a significant moment in Waller’s professional career. Fans can only hope he’ll make the most of it.

