TE Darren Waller Shares His Story With North Las Vegas Youth

Raiders tight end Darren Waller shared his story about overcoming addiction and having a successful career in the NFL to teens.

Sometimes, it’s more than football.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller collaborated with the local Chef Jeff Project to talk to youth in North Las Vegas.

Waller received an invitation from Chef Jeff Henderson to speak and inspire teens in the community by sharing his story on overcoming drug addiction. He did a 360 and created a successful career for himself in the NFL.

According to the Chef Jeff Project website, the young teens who are part of the Chef Jeff Project are teens in the community who are, “disenfranchised youth, formerly incarcerated individuals and those seeking a fair chance.”

The projects teach them about culinary, hospitality and life skills.

In addition to speaking, Waller spent time cooking beignets and jambalaya with the young chefs.

Waller said sharing his story and inspiring others is ultimately what life is about.

"Football is great, I enjoy it. But someday, I know football will be gone," Waller said via KVVU-TV. "Things like this help me to have motivation. There's nothing better than serving other people. Catching a touchdown doesn't compare at all to somebody saying they were impacted by my story or the feeling I had when I listened to these kids speak today. It's on a whole different level. Football is my platform, and I respect it, but this is what life's all about."

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin