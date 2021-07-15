Raiders Darren Waller to Host Youth Football Camp on July 22

Raiders tight end Darren Waller will be hosting a youth football camp for boys and girls from in-need communities around Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, “a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations,” announced the youth football camp hosted by Waller.

The camp, which will take place at All-American Park, will be offered to approximately 100 children grade 3-8 from the Las Vegas area with the greatest need, will work alongside Waller's two-hour under-the-lights football camp with the Silver and Black tight end himself.

Joining Waller in the camp are coaches John Isolla and Joe Aznarez from Palo Verde High School. The three of them, alongside the support of the city of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation staff, are developing a program to, “ensure a fun, educational and active football camp experience.”

The camp is funded primarily by a donation from The Howard Hughes Corporation, a real-estate developer for the community of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin.

Wilson, Inscriptagraphs, Las Vegas Agency, Battle4Vegas and Pepsi are additional sponsors for the camp.

Waller continues his dedication to the Las Vegas community by giving back to the youth in need.

