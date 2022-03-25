From One Raiders WR to Another: Tim Brown on Davante Adams

Davante Adams has an opportunity to accomplish what any NFL player dreams of when they enter the league: go down as an all-time great for a historic franchise.

Raider Nation is one of the most traditional fanbases in sports, and it loves its Raider legends.

Adams, a California native, grew up a fan of the organization. While the five-time Pro Bowler has yet to even put on the Silver and Black uniform, it's hard to believe the receiver won't pick up right where he left off in Green Bay.

One Raiders Hall of Famer believes a bright career in Las Vegas is in the cards for the former Packers wideout.

Legendary Raiders receiver Tim Brown spoke on Adams and what he brings to the franchise while with Raider Nation Radio on Wednesday.

"I just love the way he talks about the game, talks about his outlook on the game, his focus and all that," Brown said. "It's not that he has the ability just to take you deep, he has the ability to do it all. When you have a guy who can do that, it really puts a lot of pressure on defenses."

Brown added, "It's not just about breaking my records, which I fully expect [Adams] to do, but he's trying to win a championship. This was his team growing up and now he has a chance to win a championship for them. This is a dream come true for him."

Las Vegas can only hope such visions can become reality.

