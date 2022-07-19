Skip to main content

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: ERs, No.1

We look at ranking the top five opposing edge rushers the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will see some of the best pass rushers in the NFL while navigating that schedule this season.

To simplify this round of rankings, we'll be including both 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, as they both fill the same roles in their team's defenses as edge rushers.

When he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, it would have seemed like a strong statement to suggest outside linebacker T.J. Watt would eventually reach a level comparable to his older brother, defensive end J.J. Watt. 

Nowadays, the argument has turned to whether Watt may end up surpassing his brothers career. 

That's how good he's been the past few seasons, especially after coming off a career-best effort in 2021. 

Despite missing two games, Watt tied the single-season record for sacks with 22.5, and won the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award. 

He's had 13 or more sacks in four straight seasons, and no player has more sacks than Watts 72 since he entered the league. 

Watt has also lead the league in forced fumbles in that time, and he has the lead in tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons. 

He hasn't been ranked any lower than sixth in PFF's edge defender rankings in each of the last three seasons. 

It's come to a point where Watt has an argument of only being behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in rankings for the best defensive players in the NFL. 

The Raiders got a taste of that last season, when Watt had a sack and forced fumble against the silver and black in their win at Pittsburgh. 

They'll once again have to contend with Watt and the rest of Pittsburgh's formidable defense this season. 

It would be enough just to deal with Watt, as he's capable of lifting an entire teams pass rush on his own.

With having talent around him on the Steelers defense, it'll just make it that harder for the Raiders to keep him from dominating every matchup. 

