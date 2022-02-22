Las Vegas Raiders to Hire Kennedy Polamalu as RB Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders hiring of their new staff continues.

The latest addition is Kennedy Polamalu, who has been hired as the Raiders' next running backs coach.

The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero.

Prior to his move to Las Vegas, he spent the past five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Polamalu served the same role in Minnesota.

Polamalu’s biography on the Vikings website, which remained up as of Monday night, perhaps states his coaching method the best.

“A veteran coach, Polamalu’s reputation as a teacher and emphasis on technique earned him the respect of players and fellow coaches as a top tutor of RBs in the NFL and college ranks.”

Polamalu has coached running back Dalvin Cook, who won both NFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors in 2019. He also coached veteran Latavius Murray during his time in Minnesota.

Prior to the Vikings, he spent time in both Cleveland and Jacksonville. He spent the 2004 season in Cleveland while he spent 2005 to 2010 with the Jaguars. He served as running backs coach for both organizations.

Polamalu, welcome to sin city.

