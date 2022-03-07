Raiders to Take Long-Term Approach with Roster Development

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has emphasized the importance of taking a long-term approach when it comes to his roster.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is in for the long run and it starts with his roster.

McDaniels reiterated at the NFL Scouting Combine that a successful team is always improving.

“You need to be able to look at the whole year as an opportunity to improve your team. It’s not just small windows in March or April,” McDaniels said. “There’s opportunities in pro-free agency, there’s opportunities in the draft. There’s opportunities after the draft for players that didn’t get drafted.”

McDaniels also noted the many opportunities that present themselves during the season to improve the roster where needed but the decisions need to be made with a long-term future in mind.

“There’s opportunities that are going to present themselves later on in the spring, the summer, you know all the way through the course of the season, the trade deadline so being patient and trying to develop your roster over time and taking a longer-term approach to it, it’s something that we’re going to try to do,” McDaniels said.

In no way is McDaniels saying that there are some issues that need to be addressed immediately.

“We know we have areas that we have to address them at some point whether that’s a front line player or depth,” McDaniels said. “But we’re no different from any other team at this point in time.”

“We have players that we feel pretty good about and spots on our team that we have a little bit more depth. There’s other areas we certainly have need that we need to address.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin