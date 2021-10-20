Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Todd Bowles

Las Vegas has done just about everything it can to improve its defense this past offseason, but adding a former defensive coordinator to the helm certainly would not hurt.

Todd Bowles is a 22-year NFL coach, having served as a defensive coordinator for six years and head coach for five.

Bowles played as a safety in the NFL for eight years prior to his coaching career. He played for the Washington Redskins from 1986 to 1990, had a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, then returned to Washington for his final two seasons.

In 1995 and 1996, Bowles served on the Green Bay Packers player personnel staff before joining Morehouse College as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach for one season. He then joined the Grambling State coaching staff as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1998 to 1999.

Bowles began his professional coaching career with the New York Jets as the defensive backs coach in 2000. He moved on to the Cleveland Browns to serve as the defensive nickel package coach for three seasons and then the defensive backs coach in 2004. Bowles continued this role with the Dallas Cowboys from 2005 to 2007.

In 2008, he was hired to be both the secondary coach and the assistant head coach for the Miami Dolphins, and he held the roles until being named interim head coach in 2011.

Bowles then served as the defensive coordinator for a season with the Philadelphia Eagles before holding the same role for the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and 2014.

The coach returned to where it all began for him as the head coach of the New York Jets for four years.

Since then, Bowles has been the defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers, where he was a member of last season’s Super Bowl team.

Bowles would be an excellent target for the Raiders. An offer to return to a head coaching role might be just what he would like to see at the end of this season.

