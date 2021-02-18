Flores: “My Life is Complete Now”

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores says after 22 years that his, "life is complete now".

Imagine waiting over two decades after you’re eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Raider Nation is backing you up and waiting for Canton to call your name up to the stage, to join the all-time greats in football history.

Yet, year after year, you don’t hear your name. You’re wondering, was I not as good as I thought?

That was Tom Flores for 22 years.

Flores was eligible for the Hall of Fame before I was born yet it took him until I started paying my own bills to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

So of course, the knock on the door one Sunday from the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker, and suddenly Flores sees Baker and Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Flores's wife said the last time she saw Baker, it was to notify him that Flores didn’t make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This time, it was different.

The Raiders uploaded the full interaction when Flores found out that he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The video can be found here.

Flores's entire career, from playing on the field, from coaching on the sidelines, from the legacy he made with Raider Nation, all comes to a full circle by joining the all-time greats in Canton.

Not only is his, “life complete now” but he also emphasized that Flores didn’t do it but Raider Nation did it.

Flores's legacy will be forever remembered by generations to come.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1