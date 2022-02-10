Tom McMahon Joins Raiders as Special Teams Coordinator

Tom McMahon replaces Rich Bisaccia as the next special teams coordinator for the Silver and Black.

With the news that former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach and special team’s coordinator Rich Bisaccia left sin city for Green Bay, the Silver and Black needed to find a replacement.

Entering the Josh McDaniels era, the Raiders signed former Denver Broncos special team’s coordinator Tom McMahon.

McMahon accepted the position on Monday.

It’s an interesting hire as McMahon hasn’t found the most success during his time in Denver.

Last season, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings, the Broncos special teams unit finished in 29th place in the NFL. The Broncos were 24th the year prior.

In kick-return and kickoffs, the Broncos ranked last in the league.

Denver also had the highest opponent net punting average.

With that said, the 52-year-old has big shoes to fill in Las Vegas.

