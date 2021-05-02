RECAP: Raiders Trade-Up for Gillespie, Draft Hobbs and Morrissey

On the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up for safety Tyree Gillespie and drafted cornerback Nate Hobbs and center Jimmy Morrissey.

For the second day in a row, the Raiders traded up for a draft pick.

The Raiders traded their No. 162 and No. 200 overall picks to the New York Jets. In return, Las Vegas received the No. 143 pick from the Jets.

With the No. 143 pick in the fourth round, the Raiders drafted safety Tyree Gillespie from the University of Missouri.

Gillespie showcased a brisk 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

During his four seasons at Missouri, he racked up 12 pass breakups and 148 total tackles. He played in 41 games.

Following the trade-up, with the No. 167 overall pick of the draft, the Raiders drafted cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth round. The former Fighting Illini was named an All Big-10 honorable mention after booking a junior season with 67 tackles.

Hobbs's senior campaign ended with 31 tackles and an interception. He missed five games due to injury.

By trading up with the Jets, the Raiders no longer had a sixth-round selection.

For the Raider's final and seventh-round selection, Las Vegas drafted center, Jimmy Morrissey, with the No. 230 overall pick.

A former walk-on and winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding college football player who began as a walk-on, Morrissey comes to Las Vegas with the University of Pittsburgh.

A three-time All-ACC selection, Morrissey was a captain at Pittsburgh.

And that does its folks. As much as the anticipation was built up, the Raiders have the 2021 NFL Draft class.

It’s time now for the newest Raiders to get down to work and make their best first impressions in the Silver and Black.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin