Raiders Training Camp to Official Begin July 27

With OTAs and minicamp concluded, the next big day the Raiders are looking forward to is their official training camp.

Unfortunately, the Raiders will be holding their training camp back at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada instead of their usual training camp location at Napa Valley.

Either way, all Raiders will report to training camp on July 27.

In just over two weeks’ time on August 14, the Silver and Black begin their preseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

The roster cut to 85 players will follow, with the team required to trim down by August 17th.

With the 85-man roster will be the second preseason game at the Los Angeles Rams on August 21st.

Three days after on the 24th, the roster will be cut down to 80 men.

Finally, the final preseason game will be held at the San Francisco 49ers on August 29th.

The final 53-man roster must be made by August 21st to prepare for the Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13th.

The full preseason schedule with roster cuts can be found below.

o Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks - August 14th

o First Roster Cuts to 85 Player Limit - August 17th

o Preseason Game at Los Angeles Rams - August 21st

o Second Roster Cuts to 80 Player Limit - August 24th

o Preseason Game at San Francisco 49ers - August 29th

o Third Roster Cuts to Final 53-Man Roster - August 31st

o Raiders vs. Ravens - Week 1 - September 13th

